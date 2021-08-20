Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $187,000 in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 10,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,139. The stock has a market cap of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

