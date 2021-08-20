Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.75. 43,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

