Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

