Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $13.87 on Monday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

