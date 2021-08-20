Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) versus Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head-To-Head Review

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Loop Industries alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Loop Industries and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Loop Industries currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Loop Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$36.35 million ($0.77) -11.62 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.52 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.28

Loop Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -121.59% -96.92% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Risk & Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Loop Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.