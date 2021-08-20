Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 407,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

