Lotto Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lotto has a market cap of $36.78 million and approximately $251,521.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.77 or 0.00375938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003357 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

