LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.83 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

