Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE:LUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.