Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

LUMN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,415,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

