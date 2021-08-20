Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 28,870 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 28,870 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

