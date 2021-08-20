Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 28,870 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 28,870 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.
LUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
