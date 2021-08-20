M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MDC stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

