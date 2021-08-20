M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atico Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVE:ATY opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

