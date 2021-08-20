MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

