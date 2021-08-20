Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.