Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

