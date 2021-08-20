Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

NYSE:M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $377,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $1,241,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $2,741,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

