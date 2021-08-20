Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.
NYSE:M opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $377,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $1,241,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $2,741,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
