Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

