Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.79 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.28. 1,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

