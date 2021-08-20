MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

