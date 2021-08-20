MAG Silver’s (MAG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.04. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

