MAG Silver’s (MAG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.94.
MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.04. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.
In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
