Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,911 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $41.81. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

