Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Makita stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. Makita has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

