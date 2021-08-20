Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.65.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

