Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,686. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

