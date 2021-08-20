Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $279.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion and a PE ratio of -73.54. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $766,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 182.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after purchasing an additional 213,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

