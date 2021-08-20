Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 6,010,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

