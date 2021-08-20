Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 778 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 6,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,938. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

