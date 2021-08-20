Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,563,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

