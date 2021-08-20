Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Alex Dacre Purchases 3,100 Shares

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. Marlowe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.93 million and a P/E ratio of -260.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Marlowe in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marlowe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.