Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Alex Dacre Purchases 3,100 Shares

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. Marlowe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.93 million and a P/E ratio of -260.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Marlowe in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marlowe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

