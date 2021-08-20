Maro (MARO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.88 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Maro has a total market cap of $84.56 million and approximately $28.88 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,538,802 coins and its circulating supply is 490,513,646 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.