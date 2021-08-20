Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

