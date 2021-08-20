Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.