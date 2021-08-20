Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. 4,600,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,743. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

