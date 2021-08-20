Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.80.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.77. 5,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,975. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

