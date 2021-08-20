Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $357.31 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

