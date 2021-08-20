Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,220,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,647,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of MA opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

