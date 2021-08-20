Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
About Mastermyne Group
