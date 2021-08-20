Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

