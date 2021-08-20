Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matthews International stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

