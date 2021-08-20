MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $730,192.59 and $92,974.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,915.66 or 1.00092844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.43 or 0.00960569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00470026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00353648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004448 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

