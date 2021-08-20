Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.