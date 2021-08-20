McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. 121,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

