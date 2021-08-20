McAdam LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

