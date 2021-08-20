McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.59. 70,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

