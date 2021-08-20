MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $41.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.13% from the stock’s current price.

MAX has been the subject of several other reports. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,407 shares of company stock worth $9,161,656 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

