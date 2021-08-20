Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,142.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004857 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $95,142.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

