Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 336,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

