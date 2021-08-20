Millennium Management LLC Sells 284,147 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cue Biopharma worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $322.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

