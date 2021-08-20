Millennium Management LLC Sells 8,970 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 84.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $640.00 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $666.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $588.24. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

